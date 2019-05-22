FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Nevada city approves new Golden Knights community ice arena

 
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada city council has approved construction of a community ice arena owned by the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

News outlets report that the Henderson City Council unanimously approved the project Tuesday.

Officials say the council has committed to contributing more than $10.7 million to the 104,000-square-foot (9,662-square-meter) facility that will ultimately cost more than $25 million.

The arena will occupy the site of the Henderson Convention Center in the downtown of the city 16 miles (26 kilometers) southeast of Las Vegas. The city will demolish the center.

The team will pay a minimum of $40,000 annually for a 20-year lease.

A team spokesman says the Knights will continue practicing at City National Arena in Summerlin. The Henderson arena will host tournaments, youth camps and lessons.