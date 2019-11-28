50 displaced on Thanksgiving after Provo apartment fire

PROVO, Utah (AP) — More than 50 people in Provo are trying to enjoy Thanksgiving after being temporarily displaced by an apartment fire.

KUTV in Salt Lake City reports a church opened its doors Thursday morning and local restaurants brought food for affected residents.

Authorities say the blaze was reported around 7:40 a.m. and is believed to have started in an attic.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries while conducting evacuations.

Fire officials say 48 units sustained damage and 10 are a total loss. The cause remains under investigation.

Residents cannot enter the building for at least the next 24 hours.

Heather Daley says she’s sad that pies and Thanksgiving dinner that she spent all day cooking will have to stay in her refrigerator.

But she is ultimately grateful that everyone is safe.

