Tear gas, warning shot mark escalation in Hong Kong protests

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Tear gas, warning shot mark escalation in Hong Kong protests

 
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police used tear gas, drew their guns and deployed water cannon trucks this past weekend after some anti-government protesters attacked officers with sticks and rods. The clashes escalated the Chinese city’s summer of protests, which shows no sign of subsiding. A look at the latest developments and what’s to come:

VIOLENCE RETURNS

Hardliners confronted police anew after largely holding back the previous weekend. They occupied streets on Saturday and Sunday, erecting barriers across roads after otherwise peaceful marches by thousands of others. Wearing gas masks, they threw bricks and gasoline bombs toward the police, as the latter fired tear gas canisters at them. The return to confrontation signaled their belief that the government won’t respond to peaceful protest alone.

WATER CANNONS

The police deployed two water cannon trucks Sunday for the first time during the 11 weeks of protests. In what may have been more of a test run, a cannon was fired at least once as police advanced. The water didn’t seem to reach the protesters, who were already beating a hasty retreat. Public broadcaster RTHK reported that the police earlier fired at heavy barriers abandoned by protesters. The cannons failed to break apart the barriers, and officers dismantled them by hand.

A GUNSHOT

Some protesters who remained in the area after the main confrontation later charged at a group of officers, who used shields to defend themselves against the protesters’ metal and wooden rods. Six officers pulled out their pistols and one fired a warning shot toward the sky. Police said they had no choice after being surrounded by protesters, but some residents questioned whether their action was necessary.

WHAT’S NEXT

A major march is planned for Saturday, the fifth anniversary of a Chinese government decision against allowing fully democratic elections in Hong Kong. The Beijing government said citizens could vote for their leader, but the candidates would have to be approved by a nominating committee. The decision sparked the 79-day long student-led occupation of major streets in what became known as the Umbrella Revolution. Those 2014 protests failed to win major concessions from the government, an outcome that fuels the current protesters.