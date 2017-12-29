FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press
 
Share

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Peru had a political crisis with President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski barely avoiding being removed from office by Congress after being linked to the continent-wide Odebrecht corruption scandal. His political nemesis, Keiko Fujimori, was also mentioned in Odebrecht messages claiming that the firm had given money to her presidential campaign. After surviving the vote, Kuczynski pardoned former President Alberto Fujimori, Keiko’s father, on medical grounds.

In Morovis, Puerto Rico, a town is driven to despair because few services have been restored months after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on the island.

In Colombia, Venezuelan nationals struggle to make ends meet after their homeland’s political and economic crisis forced them to emigrate.

Other news
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues
United States fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
U.S. Women’s World Cup tie vs. Netherlands draws combined audience of 7.93 million on Fox, Telemundo
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith holds out the football while running a drill during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Geno Smith starts training camp as the QB in charge for Seahawks

In Bolivia, public sector doctors are on strike after Congress approved a new law criminalizing medical malpractice.

In Panama, generations of artisans produce traditional pintao hats from natural fibers and dyes.

And in Honduras, police clash with anti-government demonstrators who say the recent presidential elections were fraudulent. The Organization of American States has declared that the elections where tainted with many irregularities and recommended a new election.

____

Curated by Curated by Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter.

____

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers