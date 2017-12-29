AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Peru had a political crisis with President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski barely avoiding being removed from office by Congress after being linked to the continent-wide Odebrecht corruption scandal. His political nemesis, Keiko Fujimori, was also mentioned in Odebrecht messages claiming that the firm had given money to her presidential campaign. After surviving the vote, Kuczynski pardoned former President Alberto Fujimori, Keiko’s father, on medical grounds.

In Morovis, Puerto Rico, a town is driven to despair because few services have been restored months after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on the island.

In Colombia, Venezuelan nationals struggle to make ends meet after their homeland’s political and economic crisis forced them to emigrate.

In Bolivia, public sector doctors are on strike after Congress approved a new law criminalizing medical malpractice.

In Panama, generations of artisans produce traditional pintao hats from natural fibers and dyes.

And in Honduras, police clash with anti-government demonstrators who say the recent presidential elections were fraudulent. The Organization of American States has declared that the elections where tainted with many irregularities and recommended a new election.

Curated by Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter.

