Man competent for trial in ex-girlfriend’s gruesome killing

 
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been found competent to stand trial.

A Clark County judge ruled Thursday that 37-year-old Joseph Oberhansley is competent after prosecutors and the Jeffersonville man’s attorneys filed an agreement saying a competency hearing scheduled for Friday wasn’t needed.

Prosecutors say Oberhansley broke into the Jeffersonville home of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton in September 2014, raped her, fatally stabbed her and ate parts of her body.

Oberhansley was found not competent to stand trial in October 2017 and moved to the Logansport State Hospital.

The News and Tribune reports that a hospital psychiatrist found in July that Oberhansley’s competency had been restored. He was returned to jail.

Oberhansley’s murder trial is scheduled for Aug. 19, 2019.

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com