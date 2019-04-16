FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Kabul announces list of 250 Afghans for talks with Taliban

 
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Kabul has announced a list of 250 people — including around 50 women — who are headed for Qatar for talks with the Taliban later this week, a gathering known as intra-Afghan dialogue.

The list was released by the government on Tuesday although the Taliban have refused to talk directly with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government, saying they would recognize participants only as “ordinary” Afghans.

The talks are due to start Friday.

The government’s list includes representatives of political parties, government officials, opposition figures, former warlords, women’s rights activists, war victims’ families, clerics, youth and media groups, as well as tribal elders and members of the independent High Peace Council.

The Qatar gathering could mark a significant step toward finding an end to Afghanistan’s protracted war and U.S. troop withdrawal.