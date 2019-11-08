Officers shoot man with BB gun in Ohio police parking lot

WADSWORTH, Ohio (AP) — A man who called 911 and told a dispatcher Thursday night that he was standing in the parking lot of an Ohio police station with a gun was fatally shot when he pointed what turned out to be a BB gun at a group of officers, authorities said at a news conference Friday.

Wadsworth Police Chief Randall Reinke identified the man as 26-year-old Guy Barnard. Authorities said Barnard was shot six times.

Reinke said Barnard called 911 around 7:15 p.m. Thursday and told a dispatcher he wanted to turn himself in for a hit-skip accident on Interstate 76. He called 911 again around 8 p.m. and said he was in the parking lot of the Wadsworth police station and that he was “armed and dangerous.”

The dispatcher tried to convince Barnard to put the gun down, Reinke said. Six Wadsworth officers and two Medina County sheriff’s deputies who responded also tried to get Barnard to surrender, Reinke said.

“They tried for over a half-hour trying to get this young man the help he needed,” Reinke said.

A short video clip played at the news conference shows Barnard with his hands raised before pulling the BB gun from his waistband and pointing it at the officers.

It was unclear which officers fatally wounded Barnard.

It was the third fatal police shooting in Ohio this week.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said BCI’s investigation will be presented to a grand jury.

Wadsworth is roughly 39 miles (63 kilometers) south of Cleveland.