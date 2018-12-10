FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Report: Colorado economy on pace to keep growing in 2019

 
Share

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A recent report says the Colorado economy will continue to grow next year, but perhaps at a slower pace.

The Daily Camera reports the 2019 Colorado Business Economic Outlook Forecast shows that Colorado, despite slower growth, will still be in the top 10 states next year for employment growth.

The report, compiled by the Business Research Division of Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado, says job growth is expected to be slowest since 2011, but the state will still add 53,200 workers in 2019, growth of 2 percent.

Richard L. Wobbekind, executive director of the Leeds Business Research Division, says wages in the state also are expected to increase above the national average.

___

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/