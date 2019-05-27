FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

JFK’s legacy re-examined as 2 Kennedy milestones are marked

 
Share

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The National Park Service is marking two Kennedy milestones this week.

On Wednesday, events are planned to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the opening of the John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Historic Site at JFK’s boyhood home in Brookline.

That same day would have been the slain president’s 102nd birthday.

Organizers say a special commemoration will be held starting at 10 a.m. with the theme, “What JFK means to me.” At 2 p.m., presidential biographers Fredrik Logevall, David Nasaw and Barbara Perry will participate in a panel discussion examining the legacy of the nation’s 35th president.

The park service leads tours of the house where the Kennedy family began its rise to national prominence.

Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.