Man dies when tornado blows RV off South Dakota highway

 
MILLER, S.D. (AP) — A man driving a recreational vehicle died when a tornado blew it off the highway near the central South Dakota town of Miller, the state Department of Public Safety said Monday.

The 73-year-old man was driving an RV with a car trailer southbound on South Dakota Highway 45 when the tornado struck around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, about 13 miles north of Miller. The tornado crossed the road east to west.

According to a news release, the tornado caused the RV and trailer to detach. The trailer flipped in the west ditch, destroying the trailer and tossing the car away. The RV came down on its roof 150 to 200 yards west of the road in a corn field.

An obituary from the Luce Funeral Home in Gettysburg identified the victim as Paul Dean Nelson, a 73-year-old farmer and businessman from Gettysburg,

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating