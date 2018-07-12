FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Woman gets prison in pipeline protest shooting

 
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of a woman accused in a Dakota Access oil pipeline protest shooting (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

A Denver woman accused of shooting at officers during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline has been sentenced to 4 years and nine months in federal prison.

Authorities accused Red Fawn Fallis of firing a handgun three times while resisting arrest in October 2016. No one was hurt. She pleaded guilty Jan. 22 to civil disorder and a weapons charge in a deal with prosecutors in which another weapons charge was dropped.

Other news
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
Nigeria's Onome Ebi, left, and Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ohale scored once and Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Danger time for co-hosts as Australia faces a must-win match against Canada at the Women’s World Cup
FILE - Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney on Jan. 31, 2023. The Rugby Championship which starts this weekend provides a chance to experience the second coming of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach and look for signs of the amazing transformation he is expected to perform. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Eddie Jones turns to mind games as winless Wallabies face unbeaten All Blacks in Bledisloe Cup

She was sentenced Wednesday during a 5 ½-hour hearing, in a courtroom packed with dozens of her supporters.

Prosecutors recommended seven years in prison, with the defense asking for no more than 2 ½ years.

Federal Judge Daniel Hovland called it “a very serious case that could have escalated into something far worse.”

__

11 a.m.

A Denver woman accused of shooting at officers during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline is finding out how long she’ll spend in a federal prison.

Red Fawn Fallis is being sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Bismarck. Prosecutors are recommending seven years in prison, though federal Judge Daniel Hovland could give her up to 15 years.

Authorities accused Fallis of firing a handgun three times while resisting arrest in October 2016. No one was hurt. She pleaded guilty Jan. 22 to civil disorder and a weapons charge. Prosecutors agreed to drop another weapons charge.

The months of protests drew thousands of pipeline opponents and resulted in 761 arrests, but it didn’t stop the project. The pipeline has been moving North Dakota oil to Illinois for a year.