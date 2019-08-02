Body found in lake believed to be missing kayaker

WILSON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have recovered a body from a Kansas lake while searching for a former college baseball player who went missing while kayaking with co-workers.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the body found Friday morning in Lake Wilson is believed to be that of Engel Rosario. The post says positive identification is pending an autopsy.

KWCH-TV reports that the 26-year-old became separated from a group of co-workers from Pfizer while kayaking Tuesday afternoon. The co-workers later found his kayak overturned with his cell phone, wallet and flip flops nearby.

Rosario is from the Dominican Republic and played baseball at Bethany College in Lindsborg. His former assistant coach, Olan Ortiz, says several of Rosario’s former teammates participated in the search.