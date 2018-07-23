FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Jail inmate who escaped from ambulance back in custody

 
MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — Police say an inmate who jumped out of the back of an ambulance in Ohio is back in custody.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Department says 22-year-old Joshua Bragg was at Cleveland Clinic-Medina Hospital on Sunday evening when he unbuckled himself from an ambulance and ran away. Sheriff’s officials confirmed Monday that Bragg was back in custody but, no details were immediately available on how he was caught.

Authorities say the Medina man was on medical furlough when he escaped, but they have not released details on his medical condition.

Bragg was previously indicted for possession of cocaine. Court records don’t show an attorney for Bragg.

The sheriff’s office, Medina and Medina Township police and the State Highway Patrol were among the agencies involved in the search for Bragg.