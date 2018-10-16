Widow of John McCain buys another Phoenix home for $2.28M

PHOENIX (AP) — Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, has purchased another home in Phoenix.

The Arizona Republic reports public real-estate records show the Cindy Hensley McCain Family Trust paid $2.28 million late last week for a 5,000-square-foot (465-square-meter), five-bedroom house.

The house also features five bathrooms, marble floors, two laundry rooms and a large backyard with a gazebo.

A representative for Cindy McCain didn’t immediately respond to requests from the Republic for comment about the purchase.

The McCains sold an almost 14,500-square-foot (1,350-square-meter) house nearby for $3.2 million in 2008.

Real-estate listings show the McCains moved into a new Phoenix condominium in 2007. That condo doesn’t appear to be for sale.

John McCain’s campaign disclosures during his 2008 presidential race show the McCains also own a ranch in Cornville, Arizona, and condos in California and Virginia.

