FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Affluenza teen’s mom in Texas jail after positive drug test

 
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The mother of a Texas teenager who used an “affluenza” defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck is back in jail, accused of taking drugs in violation of the conditions of her release on bond.

Tonya Couch was booked into a Fort Worth jail on Thursday. The arrest warrant issued Wednesday alleges Couch tested positive for amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Couch was charged in 2016 with money laundering and hindering apprehension after she and her son, Ethan Couch, skipped the country for Mexico in 2015. She has violated her release on bond once before for failing urinalysis in March.

Ethan Couch was released on probation last March. A psychologist at trial blamed “affluenza,” or acting irresponsibly due to wealth, for his actions in a 2013 North Texas wreck that killed four people.