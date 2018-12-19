High school senior dies in crash in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A high school senior has died in a crash in Bellevue.

The Sarpy County sheriff’s office says 17-year-old Christian Lamblin, of Bellevue, died in the crash Wednesday morning. He was a student at Papillion/LaVista South High School.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Police and firefighters who responded found a car driven by Lamblin had hit a utility pole.

Medics tried to revive Lamblin but weren’t successful and he was pronounced dead.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the high school principal emailed parents about Lamblin’s death and told them counselors would be available for students.

District spokeswoman noted, “The thoughts of the entire school and the school district are with his family. What a tragic event.”