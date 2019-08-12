Volunteers sought to clean up trails in West Virginia

BETHANY, W.Va. (AP) — Bethany College in West Virginia is asking people who like the outdoors to volunteer to help clean up its trail system next month.

Projects will include brush cleaning, trail restoration, rubbish removal and outdoor classroom repair. Volunteers should wear work clothes, preferably long pants and sturdy shoes or boots. The school will provide water, bug spray, gloves and tools.

The trail system is an asset of Parkinson Forest, which was deeded to the school in 1914. The system includes a waterfall, numerous hiking spots and the outdoor classroom. The cleanup is set for Sept. 15.