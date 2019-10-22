Idaho diocese releases list of credibly accused clergy

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Idaho diocese releases list of credibly accused clergy

By REBECCA BOONE
 
Share

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Catholic church leaders in Idaho say 15 priests and one deacon have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse since the 1950s.

The Diocese of Boise released the list on Monday, noting that some of the priests had died, others had been removed from the ministry or retired.

“Those credibly accused were removed from ministry if alive when the incidents were reported and retired if they were not already retired,” the diocese wrote. “Law enforcement has been informed in appropriate cases where the alleged perpetrator was known to be alive.”

More than 300 priests have served in the Diocese of Boise — which includes all of Idaho — since 1950. The list includes six priests and one deacon who were part of the diocese, as well as nine priests that belonged to other dioceses or religious orders.

Other news
Park guests stroll past the statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to Disney World's governing district. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against Disney’s efforts to neutralize governing district takeover
An Augusta University campus map sits off Laney Walker Boulevard on June 27,j 2023. Georgia’s attorney general says a plan to take over Augusta University’s hospitals complies with state law and may proceed. Marietta-based Wellstar Health System wants to take over Augusta University Medical Center and the neighboring Children’s Hospital of Georgia, as well as the rights to build a 100-bed hospital in Columbia County. (Katie Goodale /The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Legal approval puts takeover of Augusta University hospitals a step closer
Germany's Noma Noha Akugue celebrates after defeating Russia's Diana Shnaider in the women's singles semifinal at the WTA tennis tournament at Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium, Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)
German teenager Noma Noha Akugue reaches WTA final in Hamburg on 1st time in main draw

Diocese spokesman Gene Fadness said specific details about exactly where the priests and clergy served and which cases were reported to law enforcement weren’t immediately available, in part because some of the cases were decades old and because some of the people who initially learned of the allegations were dead.

The release comes three weeks after The Associated Press published an investigation revealing that nearly 1,700 priests and other clergy members that the Roman Catholic church in the U.S. considers to be credibly accused of child sexual abuse are living under the radar with little or no oversight. The investigation found that most U.S. dioceses had released the names of priests and other church employees credibly accused of sexual abuse, but at the time the Boise diocese was one of about 10 that had not said whether they would release lists.

The Boise diocese began presenting allegations of sexual abuse to a review board in 2002. In 2004, then-Bishop Michael Driscoll said there had been 12 priests credibly accused of child sexual abuse between 1950 and 2002. He did not release their names, however.

The list released Monday only includes nine priests who had credible allegations made against them between 1950 and 2002. The diocese did not immediately return a call from the AP asking about the discrepancy.

Driscoll retired in 2014 and died in 2017. Bishop Peter Christensen was installed as the bishop of the diocese in 2014.