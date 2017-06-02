Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
2 more from engineering firm sentenced in pay-to-play plot

 
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Two more former executives of a politically connected engineering firm have been sentenced to jail for trying to evade New Jersey’s pay-to-play laws.

The attorney general’s office says Robert Gerard and James Johnston received nine-month sentences. Both men worked for Birdsall Services Group.

Gerard, of Wall, and Johnston, of New Brunswick, pleaded guilty in April to making prohibited corporate political contributions through employees. They’re barred for 10 years from personally bidding on public contracts in New Jersey.

Six others, including former CEO Howard Birdsall, have already pleaded guilty. The firm is no longer in business.

Birdsall would have been disqualified from public contracts had it made the contributions in its own name.

Authorities say the scheme lasted more than six years and involved more than $1 million in contributions.