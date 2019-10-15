Mississippi releases body cam video of fatal police shooting

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mississippi releases body cam video of fatal police shooting

 
MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city has released video from a police body camera showing one view of what led up to the fatal shooting of a man who was running away from officers.

The video released Monday factored into this month’s decision by a Jackson County grand jury to clear Moss Point Police Sgt. Lancen Shipman of criminal wrongdoing in the August shooting of Toussaint Diamon Sims.

It shows Shipman chasing Sims, first by car and then by foot. The images are shaky until Shipman gets close to Sims’ body, on the opposite site of a chain link fence. Another officer kicks a dark object in the nearby grass. Audio cuts in for the first time as Shipman says “there’s the gun,” and orders an accompanying officer to handcuff Sims’ limp wrist.

The audio didn’t capture the actual shooting, or anything that might have been said during the chase. The Biloxi Sun Herald reports that police have said Shipman’s microphone wasn’t on until they reached his body. Officials haven’t released video from other officers at the scene, nor a home surveillance video that Shipman’s attorney has said shows Sims holding the loaded weapon, which had an extended clip capable of firing 30 rounds of ammunition.

Police had tried to arrest Sims earlier on multiple felony charges, including repeatedly fleeing police in other chases, aggravated assault, domestic violence and child endangerment. Police Chief Brandon Ashley has said that Shipman’s deadly force was justified because Sims refused to follow orders to stop or drop the weapon, and because he displayed the gun in a threatening manner during the foot pursuit.

Sims’ family is still preparing a lawsuit against the city and officers involved, attorney Brian Dunn said Monday. Dunn said the video “really doesn’t show us that much,” and contends Sims never engaged in “combative stance of physical movements,” despite having a gun.

“He wasn’t trying to hurt anyone. He was just trying to run away,” Dunn said. “Even running away with a firearm in hand doesn’t justify lethal force.”