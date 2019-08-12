Mississippi man wanted in Georgia is arrested in Louisiana

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mississippi man wanted in Georgia is arrested in Louisiana

 
BENTON, La. (AP) — A Mississippi man accused of being involved in shootings across Georgia and Louisiana has been arrested on several felony charges.

News outlets report 35-year-old Andre Lemont Chiplin was arrested Friday by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana and charged with aggravated assault and illegal use of weapon. Chiplin was also arrested for having an active aggravated assault warrant in Clayton County, Georgia.

A statement from Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says Chiplin was involved in an altercation on May 5 that led to a 30-year-old and 41-year-old being shot and wounded in the thigh and knee, respectively. Chiplin fled after the shooting.

Chiplin remains in Bossier Parish as of Sunday. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office hasn’t responded to comment requests from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

It’s unclear whether Chiplin has an attorney.