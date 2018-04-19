FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Russia joins bid to win compensation over US metals tariffs

By JAMEY KEATEN
 
Share

GENEVA (AP) — Russia on Thursday joined the European Union, India and China in appealing through the World Trade Organization to demand compensation from the United States for its tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum.

The WTO published a filing from Russia that, like other countries, argues that the U.S. tariffs that took effect March 23 amount to a “safeguard” measure aimed to protect U.S. domestic producers from surging imports.

The Trump administration has rejected those arguments and says the measures are for national security reasons.

Russia has asked for “consultations” with the United States over a provision under WTO rules that require countries who invoke the “safeguard” clause to allow for similar compensation in other areas, to balance out the impact on trade overall.

Other news
Servette's supporters light smoke flares during the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round first-leg soccer match between Switzerland's Servette FC and Belgium's KRC Genk, at the Stade de Geneve stadium, in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
AP-Week in Pictures: July 21-27, 2023
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Busan, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
North Korean leader Kim shares center stage with Russian, Chinese delegates at military parade
FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Immigration advocates may file a lawsuit alleging that an online appointment system at border crossings fails to meet U.S. obligations to make asylum available to people fleeing persecution, the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's border policies. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow

But the United States denies the allegations by others that the tariffs amount to a safeguard measure.

Russia did not go so far as to appeal to the WTO’s dispute settlement process over the tariffs, meaning its demand for compensation could amount to a merely symbolic gesture.

In a move that could presage what the U.S. response to Russia will be, the WTO says the United States told India and the EU Wednesday that it was open to consultations on their similar complaints — but not if they are about safeguards.

Under WTO rules, the trade body will only intervene in Russia’s effort if Russia initiates a “dispute” to engage the WTO settlement system. But Russia has never triggered a dispute against the U.S. since Russia joined the WTO in 2012.

So far, China is the only country that has done so over the blanket tariffs on imports of the metals, though India has asked to sit in on its talks with the United States on the issue.

Longtime U.S. allies including Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Australia and the EU have won temporary exemptions from application of the tariffs, pending talks with the United States.