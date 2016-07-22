Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war

Arkansas ethics panel says governor OK to campaign

By CLAUDIA LAUER
 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Ethics Commission Friday dismissed a complaint filed against Gov. Asa Hutchinson alleging he violated state law by campaigning for a state Senate candidate during office hours.

The commission voted 3-0, with one member absent and another abstaining, to find no probable cause to investigate. Little Rock attorney and liberal blogger Matt Campbell had filed the complaint against Hutchinson, saying a state law prohibited him from campaigning for state candidates during normally recognized office hours.

Campbell submitted social media posts advertising Hutchinson’s appearance at two Feb. 29 campaign events to re-elect Republican Sen. Eddie Joe Williams. Campbell also noted the governor’s office lists its business hours as 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Graham Sloan, executive director of the commission, wrote in a final action letter released Friday afternoon that the commission relied on a previous advisory opinion on the law when determining to dismiss the complaint. The 2002 advisory said elected officials could not campaign for other candidates on state time, but included an opinion that there was an exemption if they took personal leave or vacation to participate in campaign events.

Other news
AP News Verification
Video of a robot and human playing table tennis was created with AI visual-effects software
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney listens to a reporter's question during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
UNC QB Drake Maye has a good resource for advice. It’s his predecessor now in the NFL
FILE - Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge, speaks at the annual Freedman's Bank Forum at the Department of the Treasury in Washington, Oct. 4, 2022. The White House has announced a series of measures that it said would reduce the cost and increase the supply of housing while bolstering protection for renters. The measures announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, would provide communities with funding to reduce zoning barriers, expand financing for affordable and energy efficient housing as well as promoting the conversion of commercial buildings to residential housing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
White House rolls out measures aimed at lowering cost of housing, increasing supply

Kevin Crass, Hutchinson’s attorney, said the governor scheduled leave to attend the events and notified staff ahead of time that he had “personal meetings.”

“The dismissal means they didn’t even find probable cause to go forward with a hearing,” Crass said. “The governor... actually documented that he took leave of office to (campaign), and the commission has said very clearly that that is clearly permissible under state law.”

In an emailed statement, Hutchinson’s spokesman J.R. Davis said the governor believed Campbell’s complaint was meritless.

“As we’ve said from the beginning, it has always been our belief that the complaint was without merit because a governor by both tradition and constitutional right does not abandon his or her right to campaign just because they are elected,” Davis wrote. “Today’s ruling by the Ethics Commission underscores that point, and we are delighted by their judgment on the matter.”

Campbell said he planned to notify the commission in writing Friday of his intent to appeal the decision in court.

Earlier this year, Campbell filed a similar complaint against Arkansas Treasurer Dennis Milligan and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, citing a trip the two constitutional officers took to campaign in Iowa for former governor Mike Huckabee when he was a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. The Ethics Commission rejected that complaint saying the law excluded federal candidates under its campaigning definitions.

“I think it’s ridiculous. It’s like they bent over backward the first time with the ‘federal candidates aren’t candidates’ in the previous complaint. And now this time ... it’s like they’re carving out another exemption,” Campbell said. “They’ve made it where the statute is pretty much meaningless. They’re creating an exemption that does not exist, and they don’t have the authority to create an exemption.”