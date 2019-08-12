Bullet strikes 5-year-old girl in foot in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 5-year-old girl was undergoing surgery after being shot in the foot in north Minneapolis.

The girl’s family says she was sleeping when shots were fired at her home Monday morning. WCCO-TV reports the girl was in surgery Monday afternoon for a fractured foot.

Minneapolis police say the shots were fired around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Whoever fired the shots fled before officers arrived. No one has been arrested.

A preliminary investigation found the shots were fired into the back of the duplex. One of the rounds struck the girl in the foot.