Pennsylvania man sentenced in NJ for ID scam

 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge in New Jersey has sentenced a Pennsylvania man to more than two years in prison for his role in one of the nation’s largest and longest running stolen identity refund fraud schemes.

The judge on Wednesday ordered Michael Senatore to spend 33 months behind bars.

The 44-year-old Moscow, Pennsylvania, resident pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and theft of government property.

U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman says Senatore was part of a scheme in which more than 8,000 fraudulent U.S. income tax returns were filed.

Prosecutors say the defendants were seeking more than $65 million in tax refunds and the scheme resulted in losses to the United States of more than $12 million.