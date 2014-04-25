USVI announces $30M donation for medical school

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — The University of the Virgin Islands has received a $30 million donation to help build a long-awaited medical school in the U.S. territory.

University President David Hall said Friday that the money is a joint donation from the family of Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria and the Illinois-based renewable energy company he runs.

The university had signed an agreement last year with New Generation Power to connect at least two of its campuses to photovoltaic systems.

Hall said the money will be held until additional funding is secured.

A proposed medical school based in the U.S. Virgin Islands has been in the planning stage for the past four years.