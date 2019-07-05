FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Charges filed in Casper child abduction

 
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Casper man faces felony charges in the abduction of a child playing outside an apartment complex.

The kidnapping was reported Wednesday morning and by the time officers arrived the child had been returned and the suspect was gone.

Joshua Hicks, 32, was arrested Thursday and appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, where his bail was set at $500,000 cash.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the judge did not cite the specific charges against Hicks, but said the most serious charge carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Jared Holbrook called Hicks an “absolute danger” to the community and said he did not know the child involved.

