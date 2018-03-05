FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Judge orders ‘Pharma Bro’ to forfeit $7.3M in fraud case

By TOM HAYS
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli will have to forfeit more than $7.3 million in assets that include his one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his punishment in his securities fraud case, a judge ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto issued the order against the jailed Shkreli four days before he is to face sentencing for his conviction last year on charges he cheated wealthy investors in two failed hedge funds he was managing.

Along with the Wu-Tang Clan “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” album that Shkreli has boasted he bought for $2 million, he would have to give up $5 million in cash in a brokerage account. He also would be forced to forfeit other valuables including a Picasso painting and another unreleased recording that he claims he owns, “Tha Carter V” by Lil Wayne.

The judge said the assets won’t be seized until Shkreli has a chance to appeal. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other news
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Busan, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
North Korean leader Kim shares center stage with Russian, Chinese delegates at military parade
FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Immigration advocates may file a lawsuit alleging that an online appointment system at border crossings fails to meet U.S. obligations to make asylum available to people fleeing persecution, the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's border policies. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. A jury found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday, July 26, of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend, jury finds

The defense had argued that Shkreli shouldn’t have to forfeit anything because the hedge fund investors actually ended up making a profit from drug company stock he gave them.

The 34-year-old Shkreli is perhaps best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug and for his snarky online antics using the “Pharma Bro” moniker.

In a recent letter to the judge asking for leniency, Shkreli wrote, “I was wrong. I was a fool. I should have known better.”

It was an abrupt change in tone for Shkreli from the defiant attitude on display during the trial and even after his conviction when he was still out on bail. The judge revoked the bail and jailed him in September when he posted he would pay a $5,000 bounty to anyone who could get a lock of Hillary Clinton’s hair while the prominent Democrat was on a book tour.

The defense is seeking a sentence of no more than 18 months behind bars. A recommendation from prosecutors is pending.