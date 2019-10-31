Rig’s driver fled in stolen truck after crash that killed 2

HICKOK, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a tractor-trailer driver who is suspected of causing a rural Kansas crash that killed two people from Oklahoma and then fleeing in the vehicle of a motorist who stopped to help.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened Saturday when the rig’s driver failed to yield the right-of-way at an intersection in southwest Kansas’ Grant County and drove directly into the path of a pickup truck. Trooper Michael Racy says that the rig’s driver then drove off in the witness’ pickup truck. The Hays Post reports that the truck was later found abandoned in a field in a neighboring county.

The patrol identified the crash victims as 57-year-old Kevin Coyle, and his father, 81-year-old Gerald Coyle, of Turpin, Oklahoma. The patrol has tweeted a picture of a person whom they are seeking to locate.

