The Latest: Police: 2 dead in California murder-suicide

 
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on two people found dead in a Southern California home where there was a bomb threat (all times local):

10 a.m.

Police say the deaths of two people in a suburban Southern California home are the result of a murder-suicide.

Cmdr. Steve Shorts says Friday that a man killed his visiting mother for unknown reasons at the residence in Simi Valley, northwest of Los Angeles.

The mother was found dead in a bloody scene Thursday evening and responding emergency personnel spotted something written on a wall indicating there was a bomb in the home.

After a bomb squad determined there was no explosive, investigators discovered a family dog that had been shot to death and the son’s body.

Shorts says the son died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The gunman was living in the home with his aunt — the sister of the slain woman — and the aunt’s husband.

Shorts says it was the husband who discovered the crime and called police.

___

7:46 a.m.

A woman, man and a dog were found dead in a Southern California home during an investigation that led to a neighborhood evacuation due to a bomb threat.

Simi Valley police Cmdr. Steve Shorts tells the Ventura County Star a resident entered his home Thursday evening and found the woman unresponsive and possibly suffering a gunshot wound.

Shorts tells KTLA-TV it was a graphic, bloody scene and the woman was pronounced dead.

Shorts says personnel then noticed there was script on a wall indicating there was a bomb inside the residence.

Nearly 50 nearby homes were evacuated.

The Star reports the Ventura County sheriff’s bomb squad arrived and found no bomb, but authorities said another man and dog were found dead inside.