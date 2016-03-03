FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
The Latest: Authorities still looking for escaped prisoner

 
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on the prisoner who escaped from a jail in western Mississippi (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Police agencies say they’re still looking for a Mississippi murder suspect who threatened a guard and escaped from a county jail in Vicksburg.

The manhunt for 33-year-old Rafael McCloud combed parts of the city Wednesday, with dozens of officers from Warren County, Vicksburg, state police agencies and the U.S. Marshals Service participating.

Vicksburg police Chief Walter Armstrong is warning residents to take guns inside from vehicles and make sure their homes haven’t been broken into when they return.

Authorities say McCloud briefly took a Warren County jail employee hostage using a shank Wednesday morning, stole the employee’s clothes and left the jail.

McCloud is accused of kidnapping and killing 69-year-old Sharen Wilson and leaving her body behind an abandoned hospital. McCloud could face the death penalty if convicted.

___

11 a.m.

A handful of schools in western Mississippi are on lockdown as authorities search for a capital murder suspect who escaped from a Vicksburg jail.

The Vicksburg-Warren School District has place several schools in the search area on lockdown.

Police say 33-year-old Rafael McCloud escaped from the Warren County jail in Vicksburg early Wednesday. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Vicksburg Police Chief Walter Armstrong said between 25 and 30 officers are involved in the search along with multiple units from the county sheriff’s department.

Armstrong says police are concentration the search in along Martin Luther King Boulevard and area where McCloud previously lived.

____

10:35 a.m.

Authorities in Mississippi are searching for a capital murder suspect who escaped from a county jail and is considered armed and dangerous. Multiple news outlets report that 33-year-old Rafael McCloud escaped from the Warren County jail early Wednesday.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says McCloud briefly took a jail employee hostage and forced the hostage to give McCloud his clothes.

The sheriff says McCloud also took a radio and keys. Both items were recovered later on the grounds of the jail.

Vicksburg Police Chief Walter Armstrong tells The Associated Press between 25 and 30 officers are involved in the search along with multiple units from the sheriff’s department.

He says the search is centered about ½ mile northeast of the jail.