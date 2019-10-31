Fire burns 3 homes in coastal Delaware town

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del. (AP) — Officials say three homes near the coast of Delaware have been heavily damaged in an accidental fire.

News outlets report the State Fire Marshal’s Office says an outdoor generator sparked the flames that burned the houses Wednesday afternoon in Slaughter Beach.

Delaware Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio says the damage is estimated at $800,000. No injuries were reported.

The town doesn’t have fire hydrants. Mayor Harry Ward says 11 fire companies responded to help douse the flames.

The fire happened on the same street where flames erupted on Christmas night in 2017 and destroyed at least two homes.