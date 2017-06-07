Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Teen in prep school assault case writing book

 
Share

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A teen who was sexually assaulted during a game of sexual conquest at a prestigious New Hampshire prep school is writing a book.

Chessy Prout made her first public comments about the assault last year, describing what happened to her at St. Paul’s School in Concord in 2014 when she was a 15-year-old freshman.

Prout’s memoir, “I Have The Right To: A High School Survivor’s Story of Sexual Assault, Justice, and Hope,” is being co-written with Boston Globe journalist Jenn Abelson. It will be published in March.

The Associated Press typically doesn’t identify victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Prout has done.

St. Paul’s graduate Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, is appealing his convictions on a felony charge and several misdemeanors.