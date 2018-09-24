Couple found dead by kids died in apparent murder-suicide

PETERS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a couple found dead in their western Pennsylvania home by their children apparently died in a murder-suicide.

State Police say the bodies of 48-year-old Craig Bryan and his 44-year-old wife, Kelly, were found around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in their Peters home.

While it’s believed the couple had been arguing shortly before they died, state police declined to provide further details about how the deaths occurred, citing the ongoing investigation.

The couple’s two children, ages 17 and 12, were not injured. They are now being cared for by relatives.