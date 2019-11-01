Illinois lawmaker charged with bribery resigns

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Illinois lawmaker charged with bribery resigns

By JOHN O’CONNOR
 
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A state representative in Illinois charged with bribery, one of several prominent Democrats under scrutiny in federal investigations this year, resigned Friday.

Rep. Luis Arroyo, a 13-year veteran, stepped down just hours before a special investigating committee of House members was scheduled to begin considering his expulsion.

Prosecutors claim the 65-year-old Arroyo, a Chicago Democrat, tried to bribe a state senator for the senator’s support on legislation legalizing slot-like “sweepstakes” games, which would allegedly benefit one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients.

In his letter to House Speaker Michael Madigan, Arroyo did not mention the charge against him, but said he respected his colleagues and “decided that continuing my public service would cause a distraction to this august body.”

Other news
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Andy Isabella warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Buffalo Bills continued an offseason trend of stockpiling speedy receivers by signing Isabella on Friday, July 28. Having yet to play up to expectations during his first four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Isabella gets a chance for a fresh start working in a Josh Allen-led offense in Buffalo. The signing came three days after he was released by the Ravens. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Bills continue adding speed to their offense by signing receiver Andy Isabella
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest
FILE - Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live, April 13, 2023, in Helena, Mont. A federal judge in Montana on Friday, July 28, temporarily blocked a new law that puts restrictions on drag performances just days before thousands of people are expected to attend Montana Pride's 30th anniversary celebration in Helena. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)
Montana judge temporarily lifts ban on drag performances ahead of major Pride event

Alluding to the 79 out of 118 votes it would take to oust him, Arroyo said he wanted to spare House members the problematic vote coming so soon before they face voters in November 2020.

“Keep in mind that public service should be for a duration of time wherein you are an effective member of the body,” Arroyo added. “Once you have gone beyond your period of peak effectiveness, you should really call it a day.”

While Arroyo’s resignation halts the disciplinary process, Madigan, in a statement, cautioned against letting it blur the fact that the allegations “go beyond anything that could be considered a lapse of judgment or minor indiscretion. These allegations are beyond extraordinary.”

Madigan and his fellow Chicago Democrat, Senate President John Cullerton, have both called for wholesale review of ethics laws to “prevent,” in Madigan’s words, “this unacceptable conduct.”

The complaint alleges that Arroyo met in August with the unnamed senator and presented him with a check for $2,500, promising the same amount monthly for up to a year if the senator would push Arroyo’s legislation to legalize slot-like “sweepstakes” games machines, which are unregulated in Illinois. They are popular in Chicago, where video gambling is illegal.

At the same time, Arroyo’s other job as a lobbyist has him trying to influence the Chicago City Council on the issue of sweepstakes games, according to authorities.

Arroyo’s is one of several legal entanglements that prominent Democrats have found themselves in since January, when Chicago’s most powerful alderman, Ed Burke, was charged with trying to shake down a fast-food chain seeking city permits.

Madigan has watched a half-dozen of his Democratic allies including Burke get charged with crimes or have their homes and offices raided by federal agents. Madigan has not been accused of wrongdoing. When asked by reporters this week whether he is a target in the probe, he said, “I’m not a target of anything.”

In August, Sen. Thomas Cullerton of Villa Park was indicted on multiple counts of embezzlement for allegedly taking more than $275,000 in salary and benefits from a Teamsters union local over three years while doing little or no work as a union organizer.

And agents raided the home and offices of Sen. Martin Sandoval of Chicago in September, removing boxes of documents and computer equipment that dealt with, among other things, road construction. A subpoena shows they were searching for evidence that Sandoval traded an official act for personal gain.

Sandoval stepped down as chairman of the Transportation Committee, but he remains in the Senate, as does Cullerton, a distant cousin of the Senate president.

In a statement Friday from House Republicans, Deputy Minority Leader Tom Demmer of Dixon said the complaint against Arroyo “has shaken any trust the public had left in the General Assembly.”

___

Follow Political Writer John O’Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor .