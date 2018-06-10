FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

WWII-era buildings in Bismarck to be reassembled

 
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Some buildings from a World War II internment camp in Bismarck have been saved from demolition and will be reassembled into a lasting piece of history.

Mike Beck, 78, for the past year has been reassembling a Fort Lincoln internment camp building at Buckstop Junction, a pioneer village east of Bismarck, The Bismarck Tribune reported .

The structure was set for demolition in 2011 after serving for more than 40 years as the maintenance building at Bismarck State College. Beck and others rescued the temporary barracks building and brought the pieces to Buckstop Junction.

“I think (the building) gives us a way to show part of the history that has not been shown and not known by a lot of people,” said Marlette Pittman, president of the Missouri Valley Historical Society. “It’s important because it happened here. Some of the people from that camp stayed here. It had a real impact on our area ... because it brought people here who wouldn’t probably have come.”

Other news
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Ohtani tosses 1st MLB shutout, homers twice to lead Angels to doubleheader sweep of Tigers
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger watches his home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Naylor drives in 3, Bibee pitches into 7th inning as Guardians beat White Sox 6-3
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras embraces Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ as Contreras leaves the game after being hit by Happ's bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs beat Cardinals 10-3 after a testy start to get back to .500

The Fort Lincoln camp housed more than 4,000 German and Japanese prisoners of war from 1941-1946. The area is now United Tribes Technical College.

"(The camp) was a part of a history in the United States that no one wants to talk about,” Beck said.

Beck has been volunteering for about 22 years at Buckstop Junction, which is filled with other restored historical buildings, about half of which Beck rebuilt himself.

“I’ve always been interested in history, especially North Dakota history,” he said. “I think it’s unique.”

Beck said he hopes to finish reassembling the building before the fall.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com