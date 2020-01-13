Pakistan court overturns death penalty for ex-president

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Pakistan court overturns death penalty for ex-president

By ZAHEER BABAR
 
Share

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court on Monday overturned the death sentence given to the country’s ex-military ruler, Pervez Musharraf, a former close U.S. ally in the war against terror.

The Lahore High Court ruled that the special tribunal formed to try the ex-president was not legal. Musharraf’s defense team had petitioned the high court following the tribunal’s conviction last December that the former army general was guilty of imposing emergency laws in violation of the constitution during his rule.

Musharraf seized power in 1999 when he ousted the elected government of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a military coup. Eight years later, he imposed emergency rule and placed several key judges under house arrest. The move drew nationwide condemnation and protests that led to his resignation in 2008.

“The death sentence given to Pervez Musharraf stands quashed after today’s court order,” Pakistani prosecutor Ishtiaq Khan told reporters.

Other news
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
The UFO congressional hearing was ‘insulting’ to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after an Australian army helicopter ditched off the Queensland coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths

Musharraf’s lawyer Azhar Sadique hailed the court’s verdict, but said “let us see how government reacts.” He claimed that Musharraf was a political target and had been falsely charged with treason by the government in 2014 after former premier Sharif returned to power.

Musharraf made Pakistan a key ally of the United States in its war on terror following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. He allowed NATO to transport military equipment to land-locked Afghanistan through Pakistan and the U.S. to use Pakistan’s air bases for logistic support.

The conviction and death sentence handed down to Musharraf in December was heavily criticized by Pakistan’s powerful military and the ex-ruler’s All Pakistan Muslim League opposition party.

On Monday, Musharraf told Pakistan’s ARY news channel that he was “happy” about the hearing’s outcome.

“As far as my health is concerned, I am now feeling better,” he added.

Musharraf’s health last month deteriorated and he was allowed to leave detention for treatment in a hospital.

Musharraf’s spokeswoman, Mehrene Malik Adam, told The Associated Press that the Lahore court had delivered “justice” in a case “which was based on false allegations.”

Musharraf says the special court that tried him in intervals from 2014 to 2019 rejected his requests to record a statement in Dubai. He had been living in there since 2016, when he left Pakistan to receive medical treatment.

A Pakistani court ousted ex-premier Sharif in 2017 on corruption charges. He is currently staying in London for medical treatment on bail.

____

Associated Press Writer contributed to this story from Islamabad.