Closed bridge damaged in Halloween storm causing headaches

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A closed bridge in Vermont that was damaged during a Halloween storm is forcing thousands of drivers to adjust their commute through South Burlington and Williston.

Mynbc5.com reports that rushing water and debris wrecked a culvert underneath the temporary bridge connecting Kimball and Marshal Avenues. The culvert and temporary crossing were installed in 2017 as a placeholder for a more permanent one.

Justin Rabidoux, South Burlington’s city engineer, said about 8,000 vehicles cross the bridge on most days. He said incoming federal relief funding would help the city and state quickly install a new temporary crossing to reopen the road while working on a designing a long-term replacement.

Lynda Blouin said the closing has added about 50 minutes to her total daily commute time.