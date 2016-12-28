A look at the top 10 Kentucky stories for 2016

Here are the top 10 Kentucky stories of 2016, according to The Associated Press’ annual poll of editors, news directors and reporters:

1. MUHAMMAD ALI: Boxing great Muhammad Ali dies at age 74 and is laid to rest in his hometown of Louisville in an emotional send-off watched by people around the world.

2. KENTUCKY HOUSE: Republicans seize control of the Kentucky House of Representatives for the first time in nearly a century.

3. DUELING POLITICIANS: Attorney General Andy Beshear sues Gov. Matt Bevin, challenging his use of executive powers.

4. UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE PRESIDENT: Embattled University of Louisville President James Ramsey resigns, ending a long tenure ultimately dogged by scandal.

5. HEALTH OVERHAUL: Bevin submits his plan to make patients pay more for Medicaid to federal regulators.

6. COLLEGE FUNDING: The Kentucky Supreme Court prohibits Bevin from cutting college budgets without legislative approval.

7. KENTUCKY WILDFIRES: Wildfires burn thousands of acres in eastern Kentucky.

8. SECRETARY KICKBACKS: Tim Longmeyer gets nearly six years in prison for orchestrating a kickback scheme as a high-ranking state official.

9. HEISMAN TROPHY: Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson wins the Heisman Trophy.

10. UNIVERSITY SUES NEWSPAPER: The University of Kentucky sues to keep its student newspaper from getting documents regarding a professor’s sexual harassment investigation.