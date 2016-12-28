Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

A look at the top 10 Kentucky stories for 2016

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Here are the top 10 Kentucky stories of 2016, according to The Associated Press’ annual poll of editors, news directors and reporters:

1. MUHAMMAD ALI: Boxing great Muhammad Ali dies at age 74 and is laid to rest in his hometown of Louisville in an emotional send-off watched by people around the world.

2. KENTUCKY HOUSE: Republicans seize control of the Kentucky House of Representatives for the first time in nearly a century.

3. DUELING POLITICIANS: Attorney General Andy Beshear sues Gov. Matt Bevin, challenging his use of executive powers.

Other news
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video of giant Barbie walking in Dubai was computer generated, not a hologram
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson walks out for practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, during the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Vikings star Justin Jefferson plays his contract situation cool and welcomes the pressure
India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and Ravindra Jadeja know gloves during their partnership in the first ODI cricket match against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Left-arm spinners star as India beats West Indies by 5 wickets in the 1st one-day match

4. UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE PRESIDENT: Embattled University of Louisville President James Ramsey resigns, ending a long tenure ultimately dogged by scandal.

5. HEALTH OVERHAUL: Bevin submits his plan to make patients pay more for Medicaid to federal regulators.

6. COLLEGE FUNDING: The Kentucky Supreme Court prohibits Bevin from cutting college budgets without legislative approval.

7. KENTUCKY WILDFIRES: Wildfires burn thousands of acres in eastern Kentucky.

8. SECRETARY KICKBACKS: Tim Longmeyer gets nearly six years in prison for orchestrating a kickback scheme as a high-ranking state official.

9. HEISMAN TROPHY: Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson wins the Heisman Trophy.

10. UNIVERSITY SUES NEWSPAPER: The University of Kentucky sues to keep its student newspaper from getting documents regarding a professor’s sexual harassment investigation.