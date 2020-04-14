Alaska plans to lift restrictions on elective surgeries

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Alaska plans to lift restrictions on elective surgeries

By BECKY BOHRER
 
Share

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state plans to lift restrictions on elective medical procedures in what Gov. Mike Dunleavy described Tuesday as an initial step toward reopening segments of the economy affected by concerns with the coronavirus.

State officials last week updated a mandate requiring non-urgent or elective procedures be canceled or postponed for three months. The update included surgical abortion under a section of surgeries that “could be delayed for a few weeks,” but made an exception if the woman’s life or physical health was endangered.

Some saw the inclusion of abortion in the list as political. The mandate stated the overall goal was to preserve protective equipment for health care workers and patient care supplies; ensure staff and patient safety and expand available hospital capacity.

More details on the plan were expected Wednesday, Dunleavy spokesman Jeff Turner said.

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies runs on an Austin Riley line drive in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Atlanta. Albies was safe at third base. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Albies, Riley, Ozuna power the Braves to a 10-7 victory over the Brewers
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches a foul ball during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits MLB-leading 39th homer before leaving with leg cramps; Blue Jays beat Angels 4-1
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky

Dunleavy said the COVID-19 situation is fast-moving, and the state, through the mandate, had wanted to be cautious in its approach to conserve supplies and hospital space.

But, “We came to the conclusion that society, Alaska, is better off if we open up this sector sooner than later, monitor it and manage it well so that individuals are not getting sick,” he said of lifting restrictions on elective procedures.

The state constantly assesses what is happening with the virus, and it’s possible it may have to “throttle back” if it sees something concerning, he said.

He cautioned this is not a “full blown ... everything is back to normal” situation. But he said the state feels good about where its numbers are.

“And it’s not like we’re rewarding ourselves. It’s more along the lines of, we’re doing the right thing and that we may have that capacity to start to open this economy a little more. Because we need to do that eventually, we all know that,” he said.

Dunleavy also announced Tuesday the state would allow people to order beer or wine with takeout or delivery meals from restaurants with liquor licenses.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

As the state looks to reopen segments of the economy, Dunleavy said Alaskans will need to continue doing such things as practicing social distancing and good hygiene and avoiding group settings and unnecessary travel.

He said Monday the state will work with communities, industry leaders and others as it makes decisions on how to proceed in reopening impacted sectors. He said key to this will be monitoring case numbers.

The health of Alaskans will be a top consideration, Dunleavy said, adding he doesn’t “want anyone to get the wrong idea that we’re going to put the economy ahead of the health of Alaskans. That’s not the case at all.”

As of Tuesday, Alaska reported 285 total cases of COVID-19, and nine deaths related to the coronavirus. The state’s data shows 98 recovered cases.

The state Department of Corrections said two additional staff members at Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases of staff there to six. The department said tests on four inmates came back negative.