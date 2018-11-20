FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Report finds teen accidentally shot himself in the head

 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut prosecutor has decided not to charge the owner of the gun used in the January shooting death of a 15-year-old.

Waterbury State’s Attorney Maureen Platt’s report says Ethan Song accidentally shot himself in the head at a friend’s Guilford home, calling the teen’s death “a horrific and preventable tragedy.”

Platt says state law “does not support a prosecution” of Daniel Markle, who owned the .357 magnum handgun. The gun was stored with two other weapons in a bedroom closet near where Song was found shot on Jan. 31.

The report says there’s no evidence the handgun was stored loaded or improperly. Investigators say juveniles had played with the weapons several times, apparently without Markle’s knowledge.

The report also says there’s no evidence Song knew the handgun was loaded.