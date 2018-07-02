FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Florida teacher union sues over new law

 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s largest teacher’s union is suing to try to block implementation of a new law that it says unfairly targets education labor organizations.

The law took effect Sunday. It was a massive education bill signed by Republican Gov. Rick Scott in March. While part of the law includes a voucher program to let bullied kids attend private schools with taxpayer money, there’s also a provision that lets the state decertify teacher unions if fewer than 50 percent of eligible members pay dues.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Leon County says the law is unconstitutional because it singles out teacher unions.

Florida Education Association President Joanne McCall said the law could affect 13 local teacher unions, though she said some are close to topping the 50 percent threshold.