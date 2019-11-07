Chile president plans tougher security after protests

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Chile president plans tougher security after protests

By PATRICIA LUNA
 
Share

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s president on Thursday announced measures to increase security and toughen sanctions for vandalism following three weeks of protests that have left at least 20 dead.

President Sebastián Piñera said the measures that he’ll send to Congress include bills against looting and the destruction of property with bigger penalties for hooded vandals who try to mask their identities. He said some will seek the re-enforcement of aerial surveillance and police intelligence to fight crime.

The measures seek to help “Chile overcome these difficult three weeks and re-store our social peace, progress and unity among Chileans,” Piñera said.

The unrest began 21 days ago over a hike to subway fares, and it has grown into a massive movement demanding a broad range of changes. They include calls for improvements in education, health and a widely criticized pension system in one of the wealthiest, but most unequal nations in Latin America.

Other news
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Andy Isabella warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Buffalo Bills continued an offseason trend of stockpiling speedy receivers by signing Isabella on Friday, July 28. Having yet to play up to expectations during his first four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Isabella gets a chance for a fresh start working in a Josh Allen-led offense in Buffalo. The signing came three days after he was released by the Ravens. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Bills continue adding speed to their offense by signing receiver Andy Isabella
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest
FILE - Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live, April 13, 2023, in Helena, Mont. A federal judge in Montana on Friday, July 28, temporarily blocked a new law that puts restrictions on drag performances just days before thousands of people are expected to attend Montana Pride's 30th anniversary celebration in Helena. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)
Montana judge temporarily lifts ban on drag performances ahead of major Pride event

Most protests have been peaceful, but some have turned violent with daily clashes between police and demonstrators. There have been cases of arson and looting.

When the protests broke out, Piñera reacted by saying that Chile was at “war” and faced a “powerful, relentless enemy.” He eventually rolled back the subway hike and declared a state of emergency that was widely criticized. He then took a more conciliatory tone, accepted some blame and announced economic measures and a cabinet reshuffle.

Some analysts say his latest effort to crack down on vandals and his decision to call a meeting of the national security council could exacerbate violence.

“It reinforces the perception that the president is out of touch with citizen demands and that his government sees protesters as criminals,” said Jenny Pribble, associate professor of political science at the University of Richmond.

“Taking this position in a setting of increased repression and violence is likely to fuel additional mobilization.”

Protests and violent clashes between riot police and stone-throwing demonstrators continued Thursday in cities nationwide. In the capital, Health Minister Jaime Mañalich tried to visit some injured who were being treated at a public hospital, but he was driven away by angry hospital workers who say they lack medical supplies to care for the wounded.

Chilean Police Director General Mario Rozas said Wednesday that about 10,000 people have been detained since the protests began.

A local prosecutor is investigating at least 14 cases of alleged human rights violations by police.

A U.N. human rights team has also been gathering testimony about hundreds of people allegedly injured by Chile’s police during the protests.