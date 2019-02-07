FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Grand Canyon University re-invites conservative speaker

 
PHOENIX (AP) — Grand Canyon University is reversing a decision to cancel a visit from conservative writer Ben Shapiro.

University President Brian Mueller told The Arizona Republic that the school is personally inviting Shapiro to come speak.

School officials initially rescinded the invitation last Friday, saying it wanted a speaker who would focus on unity.

It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday if Shapiro would accept.

Their initial decision sparked outrage from conservative media.

The university, however, says it will no longer work with the campus group who wanted Shapiro to begin with.

The GCU chapter of the Young America’s Foundation says the school ceased discussions after a clash over a planned joint statement.

GCU spokesman Bob Romantic says the group delayed discussions while disparaging the school on social media.