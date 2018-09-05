FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dean Jeffries appointed to West Virginia House of Delegates

 
Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Dean Jeffries has been appointed to the West Virginia House of Delegates seat from Kanawha County vacated by the resignation of Tim Armstead.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Jeffries’ appointment Wednesday.

Jeffries is an insurance agent from Elkview. He’s also the GOP nominee for Armstead’s seat in the November election.

Armstead did not seek re-election and resigned last month to run in a special election for the state Supreme Court. Justice also has appointed the Republican to serve as an interim justice after until the election. Several justices were impeached by the House or retired following questions involving renovations to the justices’ offices and accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty.

Delegate Roger Hanshaw has been elected House speaker in Armstead’s place.