AP Top News at 12:46 a.m. EDT

Russia comes under pressure at UN to avoid global food crisis and revive Ukrainian grain shipments

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia came under pressure at the United Nations Security Council on Friday from its ally China and developing countries as well as Western nations to avert a global food crisis and quickly revive Ukrainian grain shipments. Moscow was also criticized by the U.N. and council members for attacking Ukrainian ports after pulling out of the year-old grain deal and destroying port infrastructure — a violation of international humanitarian law banning attacks on civilian infrastructure. In response to Russia declaring wide areas in the Black Sea dangerous for shipping, the U.N. warned that a military incident in the sea could have “catastrophic consequences.” Russia said it suspended the Black Sea Grain Initiative because the U.N.