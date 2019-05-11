College graduates honor student who died stopping gunman

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
DENVER (AP) — Colorado School of Mines graduates are honoring a suburban Denver student who was shot and killed while tackling a gunman who opened fire at his high school.

KMGH-TV reports that electrical engineering students wore stickers on their caps bearing Kendrick Castillo’s name during graduation ceremonies on Friday.

Castillo died Tuesday when two teenagers opened fire at the STEM School Highlands Ranch in south suburban Denver. Eight other students were wounded.

Authorities say Castillo and two other students saved their classmates’ lives by wrestling one of the shooters to the ground. The other students survived.

Castillo had an interest in robotics and electrical engineering. School of Mines graduate researcher Peter Moschetti said he and other students wanted to “carry Kendrick across our stage” to honor his sacrifice.

___

Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com