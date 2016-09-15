Bourbon Hall of Fame inducts 4, gives achievement award

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Four new members have been inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, and a charter member of the Hall of Fame has been honored with a lifetime achievement award.

Kentucky Distillers’ Association President Eric Gregory says the accomplishments of the five have driven the popularity of bourbon, creating jobs, investment and recognition for the state.

Wild Turkey Master Distiller Jimmy Russell, a 2001 inductee, was given the Parker Beam Lifetime Achievement Award during a ceremony Wednesday at My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame were former Brown-Forman Corp. President William M. Street; former Four Roses Distillery Chief Operating Officer John Rhea; Diageo North America Senior Director of State Government Affairs Barry Becton; and author and award-winning Louisville bartender Joy Perrine of Equus Restaurant and Jack’s Lounge.