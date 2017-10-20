FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

UN: 589,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar in last 8 weeks

 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N says 589,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh in the last eight weeks, including nearly 7,000 admitted to the latter country Friday after spending up to four days stranded at the border.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq says humanitarian officials report that thousands more Rohingya refugees are believed to be on their way.

He adds that just over half are staying at a large site called the Kutupalong Expansion, where the U.N.'s partners are working with Bangladeshi authorities to improve road access, infrastructure and basic services.

A conference seeking to mobilize resources for Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence will take place Monday in Geneva. It calls for $434 million to help 1.2 million people through February 2018.