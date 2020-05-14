U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Atlanta lawyer imprisoned in wife’s 1992 murder dies at 67

 
ATLANTA (AP) — A former Atlanta attorney convicted of arranging the slaying of his wife in 1992 has died in prison, according to his lawyer.

Fred Tokars, 67, died of natural causes over the weekend while incarcerated in Pennsylvania, his attorney, Jerry Froelich, confirmed to news outlets this week.

Fred Tokars had suffered from a number of health issues for more than a decade, according to Froelich. An autopsy was pending, news outlets reported.

The former prosecutor was sentenced to life without parole in 1994 on federal racketeering charges and later convicted of murdering wife Sara Tokars. He avoided the death penalty.

Sara Tokars and her sons, then 4 and 6, were kidnapped Nov. 29, 1992, after returning home from a Thanksgiving trip. The boys were in the back seat of their car when she was killed in the vehicle with a shotgun blast to the back of the head.

Prosecutors alleged during the court proceedings that Fred Tokars enlisted a business associate as a middle man to set up the hit because he feared his wife would expose his scheme to help drug dealers establish bank accounts and launder money.

Fred Tokars later spent years testifying in murder trials against fellow inmates, news outlets reported. He was being held in secret custody and was unlisted in the federal prison system, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said.